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Ultraviolette Auto eyes funding from Yali, Speciale and TDK as part of ongoing round

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read11 Sep 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Ultraviolette Automotive is set to secure <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore as it gears up for expansion, attracting major investments from Yali Capital, Speciale Invest, and TDK Ventures.
Ultraviolette Automotive is set to secure ₹500 crore as it gears up for expansion, attracting major investments from Yali Capital, Speciale Invest, and TDK Ventures.
Summary

Ultraviolette is stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors as it steps up manufacturing in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and expands its electric two-wheeler portfolio.

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MUMBAI : Ultraviolette Automotive is in the process of stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors such as Yali Capital, Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures, three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Ultraviolette Automotive is in the process of stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors such as Yali Capital, Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures, three people familiar with the matter said.

“This is part of the company’s ongoing round to raise capital towards its expansion plans,” one of the people cited above said. “About half of the capital will come from existing investors – Speciale and TDK Ventures although the exact deal size may change as the discussions with new investors and other details around valuation are still underway,” a second person said.

“This is part of the company’s ongoing round to raise capital towards its expansion plans,” one of the people cited above said. “About half of the capital will come from existing investors – Speciale and TDK Ventures although the exact deal size may change as the discussions with new investors and other details around valuation are still underway,” a second person said.

All three people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still confidential.

“The investments are part of a currently ongoing fundraise; we have nothing further to add at the moment,” an Ultraviolette spokesperson said.

The development comes months after the company raised $45 million as part of its Series E round from Zoho Corporation and Lingotto, one of Europe’s largest investment management companies, in December.

TDK and Speciale declined to comment, while Yali did not respond to Mint’s emails till the time of publishing.

Broadly, India’s clean-energy transition is accelerating, driven by renewable-energy expansion, decarbonization goals and rising electricity demand. EV adoption is also gaining momentum, particularly in two- and three-wheelers, supported by lower running costs, improving charging infrastructure and government incentives.

Also Read | Insight Partners sees niche AI businesses after deploying $1bn+ in India

The company

Founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette is an Indian electric vehicle startup that designs and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles and energy infrastructure. Some of its other investors include Qualcomm Ventures and TVS Motors.

Earlier this week, Ultraviolette made plans to invest about 1,000 crore to expand its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as demand for motorcycles and scooters continues to rise.

It competes with electric motorcycle and scooter brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Tork Motors, Revolt Motors and Raptee Motors, as well as performance petrol motorcycles in the 300cc–500cc segment, online reports indicated.

In FY25, Ultraviolette’s operating revenue jumped to 32.3 crore from 15 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to 116 crore from a loss of 61.6 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It has not filed its FY26 audited results.

Mass-market bet

Last year, Subramaniam told Mint that the company expected to break even over the next 18 months based on bookings for the two new motorcycles it launched. This was after the company unveiled Ultraviolette Tesseract, an EV scooter, and Ultraviolette Shockwave, an enduro motorcycle meant for off-road racing, in March 2025.

Both products were to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, the co-founder said. He added that the company aimed to enter the mass-market segment through its scooter and boost its market share in its bid to break even—a stage when a business earns enough to pay for its expenses, without making profits yet.

Sales of its existing fleet of motorcycles, the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Superstreet, have already been picking up, while it expanded to over 100 Indian cities by the end of 2026, with a global presence across 14 countries. Its fast-charging network with Bolt Earth has also seen great adoption across the country, according to the company’s website.

Also Read | India's two-wheeler makers restructure, gear up for EV and premium shift

Funding wave

The fresh fundraise comes amid a broader flow of capital into India’s electric mobility sector. E3 Electric.AI raised 100 crore in a fundraise led by BluVenture Holdings in July, while River Mobility raised $120 million in a mix of equity and debt in August.

River’s equity capital was raised from Elev8 Venture Partners and Ranjan Pai's Claypond Capital, with participation from Singularity AMC, Anicut Capital, 360 ONE Asset, JIF Capital and HDFC AMC.

Yulu also raised equity capital of about $63 million from GEF Capital Partners last month. Among publicly listed players, Ather Energy and Ola Electric have raised capital through QIPs.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesUltraviolette Auto eyes funding from Yali, Speciale and TDK as part of ongoing round

Ultraviolette Auto eyes funding from Yali, Speciale and TDK as part of ongoing round

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read11 Sep 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Ultraviolette Automotive is set to secure <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore as it gears up for expansion, attracting major investments from Yali Capital, Speciale Invest, and TDK Ventures.
Ultraviolette Automotive is set to secure ₹500 crore as it gears up for expansion, attracting major investments from Yali Capital, Speciale Invest, and TDK Ventures.
Summary

Ultraviolette is stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors as it steps up manufacturing in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and expands its electric two-wheeler portfolio.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Ultraviolette Automotive is in the process of stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors such as Yali Capital, Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures, three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : Ultraviolette Automotive is in the process of stitching together over 500 crore from new and existing investors such as Yali Capital, Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures, three people familiar with the matter said.

“This is part of the company’s ongoing round to raise capital towards its expansion plans,” one of the people cited above said. “About half of the capital will come from existing investors – Speciale and TDK Ventures although the exact deal size may change as the discussions with new investors and other details around valuation are still underway,” a second person said.

“This is part of the company’s ongoing round to raise capital towards its expansion plans,” one of the people cited above said. “About half of the capital will come from existing investors – Speciale and TDK Ventures although the exact deal size may change as the discussions with new investors and other details around valuation are still underway,” a second person said.

All three people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still confidential.

“The investments are part of a currently ongoing fundraise; we have nothing further to add at the moment,” an Ultraviolette spokesperson said.

The development comes months after the company raised $45 million as part of its Series E round from Zoho Corporation and Lingotto, one of Europe’s largest investment management companies, in December.

TDK and Speciale declined to comment, while Yali did not respond to Mint’s emails till the time of publishing.

Broadly, India’s clean-energy transition is accelerating, driven by renewable-energy expansion, decarbonization goals and rising electricity demand. EV adoption is also gaining momentum, particularly in two- and three-wheelers, supported by lower running costs, improving charging infrastructure and government incentives.

Also Read | Insight Partners sees niche AI businesses after deploying $1bn+ in India

The company

Founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette is an Indian electric vehicle startup that designs and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles and energy infrastructure. Some of its other investors include Qualcomm Ventures and TVS Motors.

Earlier this week, Ultraviolette made plans to invest about 1,000 crore to expand its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as demand for motorcycles and scooters continues to rise.

It competes with electric motorcycle and scooter brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Tork Motors, Revolt Motors and Raptee Motors, as well as performance petrol motorcycles in the 300cc–500cc segment, online reports indicated.

In FY25, Ultraviolette’s operating revenue jumped to 32.3 crore from 15 crore a year earlier. Its losses widened to 116 crore from a loss of 61.6 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It has not filed its FY26 audited results.

Mass-market bet

Last year, Subramaniam told Mint that the company expected to break even over the next 18 months based on bookings for the two new motorcycles it launched. This was after the company unveiled Ultraviolette Tesseract, an EV scooter, and Ultraviolette Shockwave, an enduro motorcycle meant for off-road racing, in March 2025.

Both products were to be launched in the first quarter of 2026, the co-founder said. He added that the company aimed to enter the mass-market segment through its scooter and boost its market share in its bid to break even—a stage when a business earns enough to pay for its expenses, without making profits yet.

Sales of its existing fleet of motorcycles, the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Superstreet, have already been picking up, while it expanded to over 100 Indian cities by the end of 2026, with a global presence across 14 countries. Its fast-charging network with Bolt Earth has also seen great adoption across the country, according to the company’s website.

Also Read | India's two-wheeler makers restructure, gear up for EV and premium shift

Funding wave

The fresh fundraise comes amid a broader flow of capital into India’s electric mobility sector. E3 Electric.AI raised 100 crore in a fundraise led by BluVenture Holdings in July, while River Mobility raised $120 million in a mix of equity and debt in August.

River’s equity capital was raised from Elev8 Venture Partners and Ranjan Pai's Claypond Capital, with participation from Singularity AMC, Anicut Capital, 360 ONE Asset, JIF Capital and HDFC AMC.

Yulu also raised equity capital of about $63 million from GEF Capital Partners last month. Among publicly listed players, Ather Energy and Ola Electric have raised capital through QIPs.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesUltraviolette Auto eyes funding from Yali, Speciale and TDK as part of ongoing round
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