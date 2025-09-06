Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal's vision to hive off his in-house passion project Airlearn has taken a turn, with investors pushing an alternate model to build what could become a growth driver for the edtech firm.

Munjal had proposed to hive off the language learning business Airlearn, with Unacademy moving 10% of its cash to the new entity and its existing investors holding an 80% stake, while Munjal and co-founder Roman Saini would own the rest.

However, Unacademy's investors signed off on a different plan in August, four people aware of the development said, under which the company's investors will own half of Airlearn, and transfer no cash. Instead, Munjal and Saini, who plan to run Airlearn together, will raise external capital for the venture.

The future of Airlearn gains significance for Unacademy, which had a meteoric rise during the pandemic, but suffered as remote learning ebbed. Meanwhile, Airlearn, still in early stages, has shown promise, and could fuel the company's return to profitability. Unacademy cut its FY24 losses by 62% to ₹631 crore from ₹1,678 crore in the same period.

Some of Unacademy's top investors include Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank, General Atlantic, Peak XV and Temasek. The company was last valued at $3.4 billion in 2021.

The people cited above pointed to two reasons why the original plan collapsed. One, the proposed cash transfer to Airlearn. Two, Munjal's plans to make more investments in startups. Munjal has been an angel investor in companies like Pratilipi, Ultrahuman and Newton School.

“There has been a fallout with some early investors, especially Nexus, who initially supported his plan. But now, Munjal wants to go aggressive on early-stage investing alongside Airlearn," one of the four people said. Nexus is among Unacademy's earliest and most loyal backers, investing in the edtech's Series A funding round in 2017, and participating in every following round including Series H.

Investors initially backed Munjal's plan since Airlearn could help them recover and clock returns on their investment in Unacademy, but they became wary about Munjal's new ambitions, the person cited above said. "That disagreement stalled the first deal." The investors feel Munjal starting an investment vehicle would conflict with his stewardship of Airlearn.

Queries emailed to Munjal, Unacademy, Nexus, Peak XV, General Atlantic, and Softbank remained unanswered.

Munjal, who founded Unacademy as a YouTube channel in his college days, has stepped back from executive responsibilities, devoting his energies to Airlearn. Currently, Munjal holds about 9.2% in Unacademy. Day-to-day operations of the parent company are now led by cofounder Sumit Jain, the people cited above said.

Mint had earlier reported Munjal's initial plan for Airlearn. “That deal would have resulted in Unacademy investors holding 80% of Airlearn," the second person said.

Despite concerns that Munjal’s vision of Airlearn could complicate Unacademy’s turnaround, investors remain optimistic about the company’s potential to create long-term value, the people said.

Unacademy recorded ₹988.4 crore revenue during FY24, a 5.33% decline from ₹1,044 crore in FY23. However, the firm cut its losses by 62% to ₹631 crore from ₹1,678 crore in the same period.

The second person said Munjal declined to sign an agreement that would restrict him from other professional activities, such as launching new ventures. “He is looking at launching a structured investment vehicle to go aggressive on early-stage investing," they added.

Munjal is talking to four early-stage domestic and US-based funds to raise fresh capital for Airlearn, two people two people of the four people quoted above aware of discussions said. Final approval depends on a 75% shareholder agreement in an extraordinary general meeting, likely within the next few months.

In May, Economic Times reported that Munjal and Saini were preparing to exit Unacademy to lead Airlearn independently.

Founded in 2015, Unacademy rode the pandemic boom to raise $880 million from marquee investors including General Atlantic, SoftBank, Temasek, Tiger Global, Nexus and Peak XV. With the edtech bust, Unacademy expanded into offline coaching. That shift did not sit well with Munjal, who has since championed Airlearn as his next big bet.

Originally launched as Unacademy Languages in April 2024, Airlearn began with five languages and has since expanded to 14, with 20 more in the pipeline. The app now derives 40% of its revenue from the US, 15% from the UK and Germany, and the remaining 45% from other markets, Munjal told Mint in May.

Until the hive-off is completed, Munjal will continue building Airlearn internally. “He is currently rolling out new products for the US market," according to the first person cited above.

Airlearn is housed under a US-based entity called Unacademy Inc., which also hosts some other verticals of the company.

Within Unacademy, Munjal will move into the role of chairman and retain his shareholding as part of the proposed deal, while Jain continues to run operations, until a professional chief executive officer (CEO) is appointed by the board.

"There is value in the test prep business and we are likely to see a turnaround in the core business going forward," the third person cited above said. According to him, investors will study how the business performs for the next 12 months, after which they are likely to get a new CEO to run the show.