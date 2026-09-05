“Unbecoming of trustee”: Tata Trusts comment, says Vijay Singh; Tata Trusts say the charity commissioner said so.

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read5 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The dismissal of Vijay Singh’s complaint could potentially weaken the Tata Trusts vice-chairman’s position within the group.(Reuters)
Summary
The charity commissioner's dismissal of a Tata Sons share transfer probe included sharp criticism of trustee Vijay Singh's conduct—a remark Singh attributes to the Trusts' own filing, while the organization insists it originated from the regulator.

Tata Trusts and its vice-chairman Vijay Singh have sharply differed over a remark about Singh in a recent order by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, exposing the rift within the philanthropic entities controlling India's largest conglomerate.

On 2 September, the commissioner dismissed a petition challenging a 1989 transaction involving Tata Sons shares. Singh had sought an investigation into the transaction on 10 June, two days after Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) where he is a trustee approved the transaction, prompting the commissioner to remark that Singh's conduct "was unbecoming of a trustee.”

The ruling is significant for Singh because he was not an outside complainant challenging the Trusts from afar; he was a trustee of NRTT and vice-chairman of Tata Trusts when he called for an inquiry. The order said there was no basis for a further inquiry into the share transfer. The dismissal of Singh’s complaint could potentially weaken the Tata Trusts vice-chairman’s position within the group, after the regulator not only rejected the substance of his challenge, but also sharply criticized the manner in which he pursued it.

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However, Singh insists the "unbecoming" remark came from Tata Trusts.

“Those ‘observations’ were not made by the charity commissioner but were quotes from the reply sent to the charity commissioner by the Tata trusts,” Singh said when contacted. Last month, Singh stepped down from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), which, along with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons.

A spokesperson for Tata Trusts, the majority owner of Tata Sons with a 65.9% shareholding, contested Singh’s interpretation.

“We would like to categorically state that NRTT did not make any observations pertaining to Mr Vijay Singh in their response to the Ld. Charity Commissioner dated 22nd July 2026,” a spokesperson for Tata Trusts said. “The NRTT in their response only made a factual assertion that "the said e-mail dated June 10th , 2026 from Mr Vijay Singh is not available with NRTT. The entire response of NRTT was purely factual and with reference to the five questions that had been asked of it by the Ld. Charity Commissioner vide his letter dated 9th July 2026”.

“The observations relating to Mr Vijay Singh, as referenced in our press release dated 3rd September 2026, have been made by the Ld. Charity Commissioner in his Order dated 2nd September 2026,” said a spokesperson for Tata Trusts.

Also Read | Tata Trusts defends 1989 Tata Sons share transfer, says Palkhivala vetted deal

Case

The case relates to a Mumbai resident who complained to the charity commissioner about a 1989 transfer of shares from a Tata trust to the late Naval Tata, which were later inherited by his sons, Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, the late Ratan Tata, and his brother Jimmy Tata.

Tata Trusts defended the transfer and made a representation before the Charity Commissioner that this 37-year-old transaction was vetted by the eminent late jurist Nani A. Palkhivala and approved by the then board of Tata Sons.

“Mr. Vijay Singh approved this resolution on 8th June, 2026, and just a day after, i.e., on 10th June, 2026 wrote an email to this Authority and demanded an independent inquiry in the matter. It is very surprising, to say the least, that Mr. Vijay Singh on 8th June agreed in the meeting of the Board of Trustees that the share transaction was legal and valid, and on 10th June questioned the legality and validity of the very same transaction, which was widely reported in the newspapers,” said a 16-page order of the Charity Commissioner, dated 2 September.

“It is stated in the NRTT’s reply that the said e-mail of Mr. Vijay Singh is not available with the Trust, which indicates an intention on his part to suppress this from the other Trustees and the Trust as a whole. This action on his part has resulted in damaging the reputation and good will of the Trust. In that sense, conduct of Mr. Vijay Singh was unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT”.

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“I had pointed this out to ET which has published a corrigendum today. I have nothing more to say on this matter,” said Singh.

Singh was referring to the correction carried out by The Economic Times in its edition dated 4 September, after the publication, along with Business Standard, reported that the Charity Commissioner had not found any wrongdoing in the allegations regarding the 1989 share transfer.

Calls and text messages to the Charity Commissioner, Amogh Kaloti, who wrote the order, went unanswered.

About the Authors

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

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