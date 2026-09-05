“Unbecoming of trustee”: Tata Trusts comment, says Vijay Singh; Tata Trusts say the charity commissioner said so.

Tata Trusts and its vice-chairman Vijay Singh have sharply differed over a remark about Singh in a recent order by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, exposing the rift within the philanthropic entities controlling India's largest conglomerate.
On 2 September, the commissioner dismissed a petition challenging a 1989 transaction involving Tata Sons shares. Singh had sought an investigation into the transaction on 10 June, two days after Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) where he is a trustee approved the transaction, prompting the commissioner to remark that Singh's conduct "was unbecoming of a trustee.”