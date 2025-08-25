Greenshoe leap: Unicorn India Ventures set to scale Fund III
Unicorn India Ventures is set to expand its third fund to ₹1,200 crore, investing in 20-22 companies across sectors like biotech and quantum computing. The firm has raised funds from US limited partners to enhance portfolio support and aims for high returns.
Early-stage deeptech investor Unicorn India Ventures (UIV) is likely to exercise the greenshoe option for its ₹1,000 crore third fund, bumping the size of the fund to ₹1,200 crore, according to the firm's founder. The fund is expected to close in the next couple of months.