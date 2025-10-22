UnifyApps raises $50 Million from WestBridge Capital in Series B round

UnifyApps, an enterprise-focused artificial intelligence startup, has raised $50 million in a Series B round led by WestBridge Capital with participation from ICONIQ and Lowe's Ventures.

This brings the company's overall funding to $81 million. UnifyApps will use the funds to bolster its presence in Europe, hire talent, accelerate the development of its platform, and deepen integration across enterprise technologies and create a set of pre-built applications.

Early backer Ragy Thomas has joined the company as chairman and co-chief executive officer and will helm the company alongside current CEO and co-founder Pavitar Singh. Thomas currently serves as founder and chairman of the board at Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform that he founded in 2009 and went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

“We are seeing the same inflection point we saw with the rise of the internet—every piece of software, workflow and process will be reinvented with AI at the core. UnifyApps is building the platform that makes that transformation possible,” Thomas said in a statement.

The integration of AI into enterprise ecosystems is a challenge, given that data is often siloed across different software. UnifyApps is solving this by creating a horizontal platform that enables “enterprises to find data, think with AI models, and act within business workflows—turning stalled GenAI pilots into scalable, production-grade solutions,” according to the company.

WestBridge's investment in UnifyApps marks another bet it has made on AI-driven startups this year. In a previous conversation with Mint, Rishit Desai, the firm's partner who oversees investments related to AI and software-as-a-service, said that Indian AI startups would see a lot more growth-stage funding within the next 4-12 months.

In April, the firm led a $60 million round in Tessel, an AI-native database-as-a-service platform, with Lightspeed Venture Partners also participating. Other deals include $40 million in Finbox for AI-driven credit infrastructure, and participation in Nexthop AI’s $110 million round led by Lightspeed.

Platform integration “We are already walking the talk on what it means for an enterprise to be truly AI-native. With a Fortune 50 retailer, we integrated UnifyApps’ no-code platform and deep data connectivity, enabling intelligent automation across store operations, supply chain, merchandising, finance, and support,” Singh said in a statement.

UnifyApps was founded in 2023 by Singh, Abhishek Khurana, Rachit Mittal, Sumeet Nandal, Haitham Elkhatib, Rohan Vijay, Abhinav Singi, Kavish Manubolu and Shivam Satrawal.

