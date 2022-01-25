Unilever looks to jumpstart growth with sweeping overhaul

Mr. Jope has been under pressure to buoy sales growth for months but that has ratcheted up in recent weeks. The Wall Street Journal and others reported over the weekend that Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP had acquired a stake in Unilever. That news came just days after the company abandoned a $68-billion bid for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s consumer-healthcare business after it was rebuffed on price and criticized by Unilever’s shareholders.