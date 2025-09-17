Unilever's Magnum looks to scoop out a Diwali 'ice cream moment'
Mumbai: The Magnum Ice Cream Co. (TMICC), set to list as a standalone company after its demerger from Unilever Plc, is sharpening its focus on India by trying to turn festivals such as Diwali into “ice cream moments". Chief executive officer Peter ter Kulve said the maker of Kwality Wall’s and Magnum will look to build festive consumption and also expand its network of chillers to drive growth and premiumization.