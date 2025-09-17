Unilever's Magnum looks to scoop out a Diwali 'ice cream moment'

Mumbai: The Magnum Ice Cream Co. (TMICC), set to list as a standalone company after its demerger from Unilever Plc , is sharpening its focus on India by trying to turn festivals such as Diwali into “ice cream moments". Chief executive officer Peter ter Kulve said the maker of Kwality Wall’s and Magnum will look to build festive consumption and also expand its network of chillers to drive growth and premiumization.

Kulve said the company has not been able to drive consumption of chilled desserts during large festivals in India, unlike Mondelez of Cadbury's fame that has successfully boosted gifting demand for chocolates during festivities such as Diwali and Rakhi.

“We mapped occasions around the world. And then we say, okay, Ramadan is an ice cream moment, Christmas is an ice cream moment, Fourth of July is an ice cream moment, Easter is an ice cream moment, but Diwali in India is not yet an ice cream moment. And then we said, okay how can we unlock Diwali in India for ice creams? Do we need special products? Do we do promotions with retailers? Do we have a special Diwali ‘festival of lights’ advertisement and build that over time and you create an ice cream moment," Kulve said at the company's Capital Markets Day hosted on 9 September.

India’s per capita ice cream consumption remains low at an average of 600 ml per annum, compared to countries such as Turkey at 5 liters. In metropolitan cities, however, per capita consumption is four to five times higher.

Last March, Unilever announced plans to separate its ice cream business. The move was part of a broader cost-savings and simplification strategy at the maker of Dove soaps and Surf Excel detergents.

The Magnum Ice Cream Co generated a turnover of €8.3 billion ($9.6 billion) in 2024. The business owns five of the world’s top 10 selling ice cream brands, including Wall’s, Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s. It commands over 20% global market share in ice creams and operates over 3 million ice cream cabinets globally.

Magnum is progressing towards full separation from Unilever; it will be incorporated in the Netherlands, with shares expected to list in Amsterdam, London, and New York in mid-November, according to updates on the company’s website.

Meanwhile, in India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is moving ahead with the demerger and listing of its ₹1,800-crore ice cream business under the name Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd (KWIL).

The process is expected to conclude by Q4 of FY26, per the company’s management. On 13 August, HUL received shareholder approval for the demerger.

India’s ice cream market is estimated to have grown to over $5 billion by FY25, up from $3.4 billion in FY23.

The growth of the ice cream business depends heavily on chillers as well as pushcarts that sell the product across the country’s nooks and corners.

Kulve said freezer strategies vary across markets, with advanced markets like the US and Western Europe already having stores equipped with freezers.

“In India, there are a lot of small stores that require a freezer," he said. “I believe it's still a big opportunity to extend distribution, especially in places such as India. I think we will end up with a very serious amount of extra cabinets in India," Kulve said.

Commenting on competition, Kulve counted homegrown dairy cooperative Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that sells products under the Amul brand as a formidable rival. “We have Amul in India, a dairy cooperative who is the number one in India. But we're also making really good progress now in our Indian business," he said.

“There are not that many consumer categories that actually grow between 3% to 4% a year... It is driven by disposable incomes, consumption occasions, distribution and premiumization. So we understand why this would grow. We understand why India will grow relatively fast. Indians have a sweet tooth, and ice cream is hardly available. Nobody has really really started developing it. So we understand why this category runs at a good pace," Kulve said.

In April, Magnum had said it will open its first global operations centre in Pune, with an investment of ₹900 crore.