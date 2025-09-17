Unilever's Magnum looks to scoop out a Diwali 'ice cream moment'

“We mapped occasions around the world. And then we say, okay, Ramadan is an ice cream moment, Christmas is an ice cream moment, Fourth of July is an ice cream moment, Easter is an ice cream moment, but Diwali in India is not yet an ice cream moment. And then we said, okay how can we unlock Diwali in India for ice creams? Do we need special products? Do we do promotions with retailers? Do we have a special Diwali ‘festival of lights’ advertisement and build that over time and you create an ice cream moment," Kulve said at the company's Capital Markets Day hosted on 9 September.