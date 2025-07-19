Union Bank Q1 Results: Net profit surges 12% at ₹4,115.5 crore, NPA provisions fall

Union Bank Q1 Results: Public sector lender Union Bank of India on Saturday declared its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2025.

The bank reported around 12% rise in its net profit at ₹4,115.5 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2026, when compared to Rs 3,679 crore a year ago.

Its net interest income (NII) declined 3.2% at ₹9,112.6 crore in Q1 of FY26 from ₹9,412 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Provisions and contingencies for the June quarter rose to ₹1,664.5 crore from ₹1,543.9 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

While provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to ₹1,152 crore in the reported quarter from ₹1,675.7 crore in January-March.

Shares of Union Bank of India on Friday closed little changed at ₹146.5. So far this year, the stock has gained 20%.

Lending Rate Cut Last month, the state-owned lender slashed its lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) in line with the rate moderation done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The changes include downward revision of external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) and repo linked lending rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points, the Union Bank had said in a statement.

The new rates will be beneficial to new and existing retail (home, vehicle, personal, etc.) and MSME borrowers, the bank added.

The RBI had reduced interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, and unexpectedly cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks to make available more money to lend in a bid to boost the economy.