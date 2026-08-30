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Uniqlo’s India play: Value over discounts, authentic voices over marketplaces

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read30 Aug 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India.
Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India.
Summary

The Japanese retailer has localised its marketing through Indian celebrities and influencers, while avoiding third-party marketplaces to control customer experience

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MUMBAI: On Wednesday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Japanese textile companies, including Uniqlo, are set to increase sourcing from India and invest more in the country to manufacture and export textiles globally.

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Japanese textile companies, including Uniqlo, are set to increase sourcing from India and invest more in the country to manufacture and export textiles globally.

Uniqlo is already on an expansion spree in India. The Japanese casual wear brand has grown to 20 stores in seven years and reported revenue of 1,192.9 crore in FY25, up 45% from a year earlier, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Uniqlo is already on an expansion spree in India. The Japanese casual wear brand has grown to 20 stores in seven years and reported revenue of 1,192.9 crore in FY25, up 45% from a year earlier, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

It has also remained consistently profitable in India, unlike several global apparel retailers that have struggled to turn a profit in the market. So, what has worked for Uniqlo in India? Mint spoke to Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India, on the sidelines of the launch of its 2026 Fall/Winter Collection in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

Also Read | How Satyaki Ghosh plans to restore Raymond Lifestyle to its former glory

You have grown alongside Uniqlo’s journey in India over the last seven years. How has it evolved?

We have always been a “lifewear” brand, but we did see that the initial perception was that we are a winterwear brand because we heat tech and puff tech were a lot more known. But seven years later, we feel that people have not just started considering Uniqlo for winter, but also for their everyday needs, which was our goal. Seven years ago, did anyone consider Uniqlo for linen? The answer would be no.

How does Uniqlo navigate the "price-conscious" mindset of Indian shoppers without relying on traditional clearance sales?

Indian customers are value-conscious, they are not price-conscious, which means that if they find value in something, they're willing to pay, which is what we see in our products. We do have our big sale during arigato, but it is not a clearance sale. Arigato is something that happens in the middle of the season. It happens in November, it happens during a peak time. The idea of arigato is not to clear inventory. It is a thank-you festival.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q1 net profit down 14% to ₹2,805 crore

How does Uniqlo adapt its collaboration strategy to capture the interest of the Indian market?

We localized ourselves to Indian sensibilities. We are a global brand. But we took local endorsers like Jaspreet Bumrah and Kriti Sanon, who are rooted in our idea of authenticity. Besides obviously these big names, we've also worked a lot with macro and micro influencers. And by that I don't mean just fashion influencers, they've been chefs, moms, fitness enthusiasts, travel bloggers, college kids, because again we are trying to see how our product is a life wear product for anybody and everybody.

What drives Uniqlo's decision to avoid third-party marketplaces?

We feel customer experience should lie with us; we are very serious about how customers experience our brand, whether it's online or offline, and that's not something we want to compromise. Because if you lose trust, it's very difficult to gain it back. Right now, we get a lot of VOC (voice of customers). The top management sits down, reviews those VOCs, and sees how we can address them. I can't have that access if I go to the marketplace. About 15% of revenue in India comes from online sales through the company’s website.

Also Read | Raymond Lifestyle revamps CEO pay to tackle leadership churn
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Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesUniqlo’s India play: Value over discounts, authentic voices over marketplaces

Uniqlo’s India play: Value over discounts, authentic voices over marketplaces

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read30 Aug 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India.
Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India.
Summary

The Japanese retailer has localised its marketing through Indian celebrities and influencers, while avoiding third-party marketplaces to control customer experience

Gift this article

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Japanese textile companies, including Uniqlo, are set to increase sourcing from India and invest more in the country to manufacture and export textiles globally.

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Japanese textile companies, including Uniqlo, are set to increase sourcing from India and invest more in the country to manufacture and export textiles globally.

Uniqlo is already on an expansion spree in India. The Japanese casual wear brand has grown to 20 stores in seven years and reported revenue of 1,192.9 crore in FY25, up 45% from a year earlier, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Uniqlo is already on an expansion spree in India. The Japanese casual wear brand has grown to 20 stores in seven years and reported revenue of 1,192.9 crore in FY25, up 45% from a year earlier, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

It has also remained consistently profitable in India, unlike several global apparel retailers that have struggled to turn a profit in the market. So, what has worked for Uniqlo in India? Mint spoke to Nidhi Rastogi, chief marketing officer, Uniqlo India, on the sidelines of the launch of its 2026 Fall/Winter Collection in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

Also Read | How Satyaki Ghosh plans to restore Raymond Lifestyle to its former glory

You have grown alongside Uniqlo’s journey in India over the last seven years. How has it evolved?

We have always been a “lifewear” brand, but we did see that the initial perception was that we are a winterwear brand because we heat tech and puff tech were a lot more known. But seven years later, we feel that people have not just started considering Uniqlo for winter, but also for their everyday needs, which was our goal. Seven years ago, did anyone consider Uniqlo for linen? The answer would be no.

How does Uniqlo navigate the "price-conscious" mindset of Indian shoppers without relying on traditional clearance sales?

Indian customers are value-conscious, they are not price-conscious, which means that if they find value in something, they're willing to pay, which is what we see in our products. We do have our big sale during arigato, but it is not a clearance sale. Arigato is something that happens in the middle of the season. It happens in November, it happens during a peak time. The idea of arigato is not to clear inventory. It is a thank-you festival.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q1 net profit down 14% to ₹2,805 crore

How does Uniqlo adapt its collaboration strategy to capture the interest of the Indian market?

We localized ourselves to Indian sensibilities. We are a global brand. But we took local endorsers like Jaspreet Bumrah and Kriti Sanon, who are rooted in our idea of authenticity. Besides obviously these big names, we've also worked a lot with macro and micro influencers. And by that I don't mean just fashion influencers, they've been chefs, moms, fitness enthusiasts, travel bloggers, college kids, because again we are trying to see how our product is a life wear product for anybody and everybody.

What drives Uniqlo's decision to avoid third-party marketplaces?

We feel customer experience should lie with us; we are very serious about how customers experience our brand, whether it's online or offline, and that's not something we want to compromise. Because if you lose trust, it's very difficult to gain it back. Right now, we get a lot of VOC (voice of customers). The top management sits down, reviews those VOCs, and sees how we can address them. I can't have that access if I go to the marketplace. About 15% of revenue in India comes from online sales through the company’s website.

Also Read | Raymond Lifestyle revamps CEO pay to tackle leadership churn
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesUniqlo’s India play: Value over discounts, authentic voices over marketplaces
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