Uniqus acquires Goodera’s ESG software

NEW DELHI :Consulting firm Uniqus Consultech Inc. has acquired a specialised software from social impact startup Goodera that it expects will help it win contracts in the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uniqus did not disclose the deal value. The teams and clients of Goodera’s ESG technology platform will now be a part of Uniqus.

Jamil Khatri, CEO and co-founder of Uniqus, said the company expects revenue to the tune of $2 million from the platform in fiscal year 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One of the major challenges faced by companies in the area of ESG is the weakly integrated data that resides across different information systems," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The San Jose-headquartered company, which also has offices in India, said it was making significant investments in augmenting the platform, now renamed ESG UniVerse, with AI-enabled smart search capabilities and features such as value chain assessment, peer benchmarking, and ESG maturity assessment.

Several of these are in advanced stages of development, the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Businesses globally are undergoing a significant shift towards meeting ESG goals as the global economy sees increasing threats from extreme weather events and economic downturns.

According to Uniqus, companies can automate the collection, maintenance, and approval of their ESG data and ensure precise disclosures against global frameworks, standards, and rating requirements using ESG UniVerse.

“By integrating Goodera’s tech stack with our consulting expertise, our overall ESG offering will bridge this gap through a single platform for businesses to measure, monitor, analyze, benchmark, and improve their ESG performance, and meet regulatory and rating norms productively and accurately," Khatri said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

