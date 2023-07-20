comScore
Business News/ Companies / United Spirits Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 82% on year to 476.7 crore
United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported an 82% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 476.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of 266.2 crore in the year-ago period. United Spirits shares ended at 976 apiece, up 0.55% on BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 18.6% on year to 5,808.4 crores during the quarter ended June from 7,131.3 crore in Q1FY23.

(more to come) 

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST
