United Spirits Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 82% on year to 476.7 crore

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported an 82% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹476.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹266.2 crore in the year-ago period. United Spirits shares ended at ₹976 apiece, up 0.55% on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}