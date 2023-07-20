Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / United Spirits Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 82% on year to 476.7 crore

United Spirits Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 82% on year to 476.7 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

United Spirits Q1 net profit jumps 82% YoY to 476.7 crore, while revenue from operations falls 18.6% YoY to 5,808.4 crores.

United Spirits shares ended at 976 apiece, up 0.55% on BSE.

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported an 82% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 476.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of 266.2 crore in the year-ago period. United Spirits shares ended at 976 apiece, up 0.55% on BSE.

United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported an 82% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 476.7 crore. The company had reported a profit of 266.2 crore in the year-ago period. United Spirits shares ended at 976 apiece, up 0.55% on BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 18.6% on year to 5,808.4 crores during the quarter ended June from 7,131.3 crore in Q1FY23.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 18.6% on year to 5,808.4 crores during the quarter ended June from 7,131.3 crore in Q1FY23.

(more to come)

(more to come)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 05:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.