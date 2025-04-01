United Spirits sells luxurious residential property for THIS amount in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills

United Spirits has announced the sale of a residential property worth ₹172 crore in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.
“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company today have approved sale of a residential property along with the furniture, fixtures and fittings consisting of ground plus 2 upper floors situated at Malabar Hill (“the said Premises”) belonging to United Spirits Limited (“Company”),” the company said in an exchange filing on March 30.
(More to come)
