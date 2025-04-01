United Spirits sells luxurious residential property for THIS amount in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills

United Spirits has approved the sale of a residential property in Malabar Hills, Mumbai, valued at 172 crore. The sale includes furniture, fixtures, and fittings, covering three floors of the property, as stated in an exchange filing on March 30.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:16 AM IST
United Spirits sells property in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.
United Spirits sells property in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.(Photo: Pixabay)

United Spirits has announced the sale of a residential property worth 172 crore in Malabar Hills, Mumbai.

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company today have approved sale of a residential property along with the furniture, fixtures and fittings consisting of ground plus 2 upper floors situated at Malabar Hill (“the said Premises”) belonging to United Spirits Limited (“Company”),” the company said in an exchange filing on March 30.

(More to come)

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 10:16 AM IST
