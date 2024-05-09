Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Universal Music Group announces changes to India senior leadership team

Universal Music Group announces changes to India senior leadership team

Lata Jha

  • Sanujeet Bhujabal, who was executive vice president of content, has been promoted as managing director of Universal Music India and South Asia

Music labels and artistes in India have set their sights on more non-film songs to reach out to their audiences.

Music company Universal Music Group has announced changes to its India leadership team, with Sanujeet Bhujabal who was executive vice president of content being formally promoted to managing director of Universal Music India and South Asia.

Bhujabal will report to Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO, India & South Asia and senior vice president of strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMeA), Universal Music Group.

Last year, Sanyal was promoted from MD and CEO to chairman and CEO, vacating the role of MD which will now be taken up by Bhujabal.

Meanwhile, Viral Jani has been appointed chief revenue officer of Universal Music India and South Asia.

Bhujabal, who joined Universal Music in April 2023, was executive director at Sony Music Entertainment prior to that.

To be sure, music labels and artistes in India have set their sights on more non-film songs to reach out to their audiences.

The non-film genre has more than doubled in music label catalogues—from 5-10% to 30% in the last three years.

Music labels have used the pandemic period, with its absence of film releases, to launch non-film original songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Haryanvi, to generate revenue and increase audience share.

Singers, too, found an opportunity to expand the reach and generate revenue. Universal, which has no current film library, deals primarily in artiste-driven, non-film music, although it has a retro movie catalogue.

While film music will continue to top the charts in India, the emerging artiste-first ecosystem allows for songs to find association with singers instead of the actors they have been filmed on, Sanyal, had told Mint earlier.

Another marker of the popularity of these names is the on-ground shows that sell out when they perform in India and abroad, Sanyal pointed out.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
