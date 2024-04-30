FirstCry refiles draft IPO papers; posts ₹4,814 cr revenue in Apr-Dec, loses widen
The online retailer re-submitted the DRHP after Sebi sought additional details on KPIs and December financials
Kids retailer FirstCry, founded by Supam Maheshwari, has refiled its draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator Sebi, providing additional details including key performance indicators (KPI) and financials as on December 2023. The initial public offering size remains the same as the previous document with the Pune-based company seeking to raise $500 million (about ₹4,162 crore).