UP Power Corp receives approval to source power from Bhutan's hydro project: Details

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has received UPERC approval to source electricity from the 511-MW hydro project of Khorluchu Hydro Power in Bhutan, as the state looks to strengthen its regional energy supplies.

Khorluchu Hydro Power is a joint venture between homegrown Tata Power and Druk Green Power Corporation.

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According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) had approached Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to seek its approval to source power from the Khorluchu Hydro Power Ltd (KHPL) project at a flat tariff of ₹6.75 per unit for a period of 30 years.

"The body UPERC has given its approval to the request through its order dated May 27," they said.

A power sale agreement is expected to be signed between KHPL and UPPCL in due course.

Khorlochhu Hydro Power, a strategic joint venture between Druk Green Power Corporation (60 per cent) and Tata Power (40 per cent), aims to develop 1,125 MW megawatt (MW) of hydro project in Bhutan with an estimated cost of approximately ₹6,900 crore by 2029-2030.

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The power supply from Bhutan is expected to help in strengthening regional energy security, drive India's clean energy transition, and help meet Uttar Pradesh's peaking power requirements during the May to October period.

A query sent to Tata Power seeking its response remained unanswered.

Tata Power Company has a diversified portfolio across the entire power value chain, with its total operational and pipeline capacity surpassing 26 GW. This includes approximately 17.5 GW of clean and green energy capacity (including projects under construction) and around 8.9 GW of thermal generation capacity, ensuring a balanced and resilient energy mix.

The company also has a strong transmission and distribution footprint, with over 7,400 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, including pipeline projects, and serves nearly 13 million customers across its distribution businesses, making it one of India's largest private power distribution companies.

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