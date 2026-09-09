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upGrad bets on corporate upskilling, advisory ahead of 2027 listing

Sneha ShahDevina Sengupta
3 min read9 Sep 2026, 05:35 AM IST
UpGrad, co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services
UpGrad, co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services
Summary

Temasek-backed upGrad is entering B2B advisory services, offering corporate upskilling as it broadens its portfolio ahead of a planned 2027 listing. The move follows its $245 million Unacademy acquisition and builds on upGrad Enterprise, which is growing at 40% annually.

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Temasek-backed upGrad plans to launch corporate upskilling and learning and development advisory services as businesses seek to keep employees up to date with rapidly evolving skill requirements.

Temasek-backed upGrad plans to launch corporate upskilling and learning and development advisory services as businesses seek to keep employees up to date with rapidly evolving skill requirements.

According to two industry executives aware of the development, the edtech company co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services, broadening its portfolio ahead of a planned public listing.

According to two industry executives aware of the development, the edtech company co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services, broadening its portfolio ahead of a planned public listing.

"Corporates are now doubling down on upskilling, learning and development programs. The B2B venture will have a team of consultants, tech experts who will offer these services to the business houses," said the first of the two executives cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

Although Mint could not confirm when the venture would formally be launched, the company has begun hiring senior executives for the new team.

Also Read | upGrad eyes Unacademy deal at 90% markdown over 2021 valuation

"upGrad's B2B enterprise business is growing annually at a 40% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) and since it already does deep skilling, workforce development, AI (artificial intelligence) and a placements business, it is looking to add advisory," the second executive cited earlier said. According to him, the company is eyeing a 1,000 crore revenue from its enterprise business over the next two years.

Queries emailed to upGrad remained unanswered till press time.

Founded in 2015, upGrad offers online upskilling programs in AI, management, and machine learning, among others. It also offers ‘study abroad’ programmes that allow students to pursue degrees through the edtech firm’s partnerships with universities in Germany, Australia, Canada and other countries. The company also offers individual certification programmes, including courses in leadership and some Microsoft certifications.

upGrad acquired education platform and test preparation firm Unacademy earlier this year for $245 million, seeking to expand aggressively ahead of its planned stock-market listing in 2027. In December 2025, Mint reported that upGrad is deepening its push on its international business as well. The edtech firm's rival PhysicsWallah listed in November last year and currently commands a market capitalisation of 36,841.26 crore as on Tuesday.

Also Read | upGrad sees senior exits amid Unacademy integration, IPO plans

While upGrad has turned operationally profitable, posting a gross revenue of 1,650 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the company has faced challenges in scaling its business, Mint had reported earlier. upGrad Enterprise, the B2B business of the company, sells skilling and training programmes to companies, helping them address gaps in their workforce through courses tailored to business needs.

But analysts caution it will not be an easy segment for upGrad to crack.

"B2B is a more established market as the contracts are usually longer-term, unlike B2C (business-to-customer), where the churn is quicker and acquisition costs higher. The new venture will compete with established players like Eruditus, Simplilearn, LinkedIn, etc. and even universities that have tie-ups with corporates on learning and development and upskilling programs. The team can include seniors from industry and tech firms who can create upskilling programs for corporation," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India.

Eruditus offers executive education, Simplilearn has online courses while LinkedIn is a social media platform which has career development programs as well.

Also Read | upGrad begins IPO preparations for a $350–400 million listing in 2027

Another senior analyst who tracks the education industry noted that companies often have tie-ups with leading management institutes for learning and development programmes. This means that upGrad will need to offer a price point and quality compelling enough for companies to choose its services.

upGrad has raised over $760 million across multiple funding rounds since since inception, reaching a valuation of approximately $1.7 billion as of May this year. In May, the company raised 360 crore from existing backers. Some of its marquee investors include International Finance Corporation and 360 One.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesupGrad bets on corporate upskilling, advisory ahead of 2027 listing

upGrad bets on corporate upskilling, advisory ahead of 2027 listing

Sneha ShahDevina Sengupta
3 min read9 Sep 2026, 05:35 AM IST
UpGrad, co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services
UpGrad, co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services
Summary

Temasek-backed upGrad is entering B2B advisory services, offering corporate upskilling as it broadens its portfolio ahead of a planned 2027 listing. The move follows its $245 million Unacademy acquisition and builds on upGrad Enterprise, which is growing at 40% annually.

Gift this article

Temasek-backed upGrad plans to launch corporate upskilling and learning and development advisory services as businesses seek to keep employees up to date with rapidly evolving skill requirements.

Temasek-backed upGrad plans to launch corporate upskilling and learning and development advisory services as businesses seek to keep employees up to date with rapidly evolving skill requirements.

According to two industry executives aware of the development, the edtech company co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services, broadening its portfolio ahead of a planned public listing.

According to two industry executives aware of the development, the edtech company co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala, who is also its chairman, is pivoting towards business-to-business (B2B) services, broadening its portfolio ahead of a planned public listing.

"Corporates are now doubling down on upskilling, learning and development programs. The B2B venture will have a team of consultants, tech experts who will offer these services to the business houses," said the first of the two executives cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

Although Mint could not confirm when the venture would formally be launched, the company has begun hiring senior executives for the new team.

Also Read | upGrad eyes Unacademy deal at 90% markdown over 2021 valuation

"upGrad's B2B enterprise business is growing annually at a 40% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) and since it already does deep skilling, workforce development, AI (artificial intelligence) and a placements business, it is looking to add advisory," the second executive cited earlier said. According to him, the company is eyeing a 1,000 crore revenue from its enterprise business over the next two years.

Queries emailed to upGrad remained unanswered till press time.

Founded in 2015, upGrad offers online upskilling programs in AI, management, and machine learning, among others. It also offers ‘study abroad’ programmes that allow students to pursue degrees through the edtech firm’s partnerships with universities in Germany, Australia, Canada and other countries. The company also offers individual certification programmes, including courses in leadership and some Microsoft certifications.

upGrad acquired education platform and test preparation firm Unacademy earlier this year for $245 million, seeking to expand aggressively ahead of its planned stock-market listing in 2027. In December 2025, Mint reported that upGrad is deepening its push on its international business as well. The edtech firm's rival PhysicsWallah listed in November last year and currently commands a market capitalisation of 36,841.26 crore as on Tuesday.

Also Read | upGrad sees senior exits amid Unacademy integration, IPO plans

While upGrad has turned operationally profitable, posting a gross revenue of 1,650 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), the company has faced challenges in scaling its business, Mint had reported earlier. upGrad Enterprise, the B2B business of the company, sells skilling and training programmes to companies, helping them address gaps in their workforce through courses tailored to business needs.

But analysts caution it will not be an easy segment for upGrad to crack.

"B2B is a more established market as the contracts are usually longer-term, unlike B2C (business-to-customer), where the churn is quicker and acquisition costs higher. The new venture will compete with established players like Eruditus, Simplilearn, LinkedIn, etc. and even universities that have tie-ups with corporates on learning and development and upskilling programs. The team can include seniors from industry and tech firms who can create upskilling programs for corporation," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India.

Eruditus offers executive education, Simplilearn has online courses while LinkedIn is a social media platform which has career development programs as well.

Also Read | upGrad begins IPO preparations for a $350–400 million listing in 2027

Another senior analyst who tracks the education industry noted that companies often have tie-ups with leading management institutes for learning and development programmes. This means that upGrad will need to offer a price point and quality compelling enough for companies to choose its services.

upGrad has raised over $760 million across multiple funding rounds since since inception, reaching a valuation of approximately $1.7 billion as of May this year. In May, the company raised 360 crore from existing backers. Some of its marquee investors include International Finance Corporation and 360 One.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesupGrad bets on corporate upskilling, advisory ahead of 2027 listing
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