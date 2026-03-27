upGrad is finalizing Unacademy’s acquisition at a more than 90% markdown from its edtech rival’s 2021 valuation and also below what it was willing to accept in the previous round of negotiations, said four people in direct knowledge of the development.
upGrad eyes Unacademy deal at 90% markdown over 2021 valuation
SummaryUpgrad plans to pay ₹2,055 crore for Unacademy. This translates to 0.12 Upgrad shares for every Unacademy share.
upGrad is finalizing Unacademy’s acquisition at a more than 90% markdown from its edtech rival’s 2021 valuation and also below what it was willing to accept in the previous round of negotiations, said four people in direct knowledge of the development.
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