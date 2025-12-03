upGrad trims losses sharply in FY25 even as revenue growth slows
Summary
While growth has cooled sharply compared to previous years, the company has managed to significantly improve its bottom line. upGrad's net loss shrank 51% to ₹273.7 crore, compared to ₹559.9 crore in FY24.
Temasek-backed edtech major upGrad narrowed its losses and recorded modest revenue growth in FY25, the company's statutory disclosures showed.
