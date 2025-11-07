Mint Explainer | Why upGrad’s Unacademy deal is more about balance sheet than classrooms
Mansi Verma , Sneha Shah 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 06:41 pm IST
Summary
While this deal potentially gives upGrad an entry into test prep, the company’s interest in Unacademy may have less to do with its students, more to do with its savings. What does the deal mean for the edtech sector?
Temasek-backed upGrad is looking to acquire Unacademy in what may be one of the biggest consolidation moves in India’s edtech sector.
