UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, while sparing others

BENGALURU: The proposed 0.4% charge on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000 is set to increase costs for retailers and consumer internet companies such as Nykaa and Lenskart where spending by customers typically exceeds this threshold, analysts said.
BENGALURU: The proposed 0.4% charge on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above ₹2,000 is set to increase costs for retailers and consumer internet companies such as Nykaa and Lenskart where spending by customers typically exceeds this threshold, analysts said.
The merchant discount rate (MDR), which will apply to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from 15 October, is the first significant departure from the zero-MDR regime that has supported UPI’s rapid adoption. Payments up to ₹2,000 and person-to-person transactions will remain free, while the MDR on transactions of ₹75,000 and above will be capped at ₹300. The MDR charge is to be borne by merchants.
The merchant discount rate (MDR), which will apply to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from 15 October, is the first significant departure from the zero-MDR regime that has supported UPI’s rapid adoption. Payments up to ₹2,000 and person-to-person transactions will remain free, while the MDR on transactions of ₹75,000 and above will be capped at ₹300. The MDR charge is to be borne by merchants.
The impact on profitability will be higher for businesses where customers regularly spend more than ₹2,000, while food delivery and quick-commerce entities with lower per-customer order values are likely to be less affected, executives and analysts told Mint.
According to Ankur Bisen, senior partner at The Knowledge Company, a retail consultancy, the change could affect internet-first businesses such as FirstCry and Lenskart. FirstCry’s India multi-channel business reported an average order value (AOV) of ₹2,284 in FY26. It sells products for babies and children.
Lenskart operates in the higher-ticket eyewear category, where purchases can more frequently cross ₹2,000, although the company does not disclose an AOV. Bisen said the impact will vary significantly by category.
“Any extra charge on something that was completely seamless will have a negative impact,” he said.
Jewellery purchases
Jewellery, electronics and some fashion categories could be more affected as purchases in these categories often exceed ₹2,000, Bisen added.
Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, said the proposed MDR on UPI transactions could have a significant impact on jewellers.
“Jewellery is a high-value item. So, in our case, almost in every transaction there would be MDR. So, it is going to affect not only big jewellers but even the smallest of the small jewellers,” he said.
He added that the impact would extend to online jewellery purchases, given that such transactions can exceed ₹50,000- ₹75,000.
Brokerage firm Elara Securities estimates that Nykaa could take a ₹29.9 crore annualized hit from MDR, equivalent to 2.6% of its estimated FY27 Ebitda. Its beauty and personal-care business currently has an estimated average net sales value of ₹1,567, while Nykaa Fashion has a net AOV of ₹1,759. Net AOV is the amount paid by the customer after discounts and GST.
The estimated impact on DMart, the other major listed retailer, is 2.1% of estimated FY27 Ebitda, Elara said.
“Trent is better insulated because its AOV of ₹1,600 of Westside is offset by Zudio’s much lower ₹900 basket, leaving an estimated 0.5% Ebitda impact,” Karan Taurani, executive vice president at Elara Capital, told Mint.
The contrast is sharper with food delivery and quick commerce companies such as Zomato, Swiggy and Blinkit, where average orders range from about ₹380 to ₹540, keeping most transactions well below the ₹2,000 threshold.
Bisen of The Knowledge Company expects some businesses to explore ways of changing payment or purchase behaviour.
“Something that was previously an impulse purchase may become a planned one,” he said, pointing to possible changes such as splitting bills or opting for installment payments.
Rethinking pricing
According to the finance ministry, MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem and not a charge on customers making UPI payments. Banks have been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass MDR charges on to customers and UPI application providers are expressly prohibited from imposing platform fees or hidden charges, the finance ministry said on 15 September.
While merchants cannot pass on MDR charges to customers, that does not mean businesses have no way of dealing with higher costs.
“Every time the cost of doing business goes up, merchants have to find a way to absorb it. Sometimes that means raising the price, and sometimes it means reducing the grammage, so the price point stays the same,” Bisen said.
At The Organic World, a premium grocery retailer with more than 30 stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, most transactions are below the ₹2,000 threshold, at about ₹900. However, when some customers make purchases of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000-plus, the MDR kicks in.
“Our initial approach would be to absorb the additional cost,” Gaurav Manchanda, founder and director of Nimida Group, which owns The Organic World, told Mint. “We don’t want a change in payment economics to create friction for customers or influence how they choose to pay.”
That may be manageable for a grocery retailer whose average basket is below ₹2,000. For FirstCry or Lenskart, the decision could be harder, according to Bisen.
Elara’s Taurani said companies such as Nykaa with a premium customer base and higher-value orders have relatively more flexibility to absorb the additional burden through convenience fees or other monetization mechanisms.
“We believe the impact of potential MDR charges is largely manageable with levers such as ad revenue, operational efficiency, higher platform fees, and a modest hike in the take rates (commissions) for most consumer companies under our coverage,” Taurani said.