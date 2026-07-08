MobiKwik CFO Taku calls for MDR on UPI transactions

"Merchants whose monthly payment processing exceeds ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore should definitely pay an MDR. Why should they not pay an MDR? They can afford it. They are paying a debit card MDR. They are paying credit card MDR. They are paying for wallets and EMI cards. Why should they not pay something for UPI? It can be lower than other payment instruments, but there should definitely be some charge so that banks and payment companies are able to cover the cost of technology, infrastructure and engineering teams,” she added.