Urban Company bets on micro-market densification to grow 2x faster than industry

Bengaluru: Urban Company Ltd is betting that its micro-market densification strategy can help it grow at twice the rate of the broader home-services market, as it seeks to deepen its presence in existing neighbourhoods and capture a larger share of India's ₹5 trillion house-help industry.
In its first annual report since going public last September, the company said online penetration of home services remains below 1%, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead as urbanization deepens.
A micro-market is a neighbourhood-sized service area where Urban Company matches customers with service professionals. Rather than treating an entire city as one market, the company divides cities into hundreds of smaller clusters and tracks demand and supply at that level.
The company said the densification strategy is built around increasing the concentration of both customers and service professionals within these small, neighbourhood-level clusters. "As demand scales, we shrink individual micro-market coverage, creating a flywheel of faster fulfilment, lower prices and higher earnings for service professionals," it said in its FY26 annual report.