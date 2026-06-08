Urban Company bets on micro-market densification to grow 2x faster than industry

Bengaluru: Urban Company Ltd is betting that its micro-market densification strategy can help it grow at twice the rate of the broader home-services market, as it seeks to deepen its presence in existing neighbourhoods and capture a larger share of India's ₹5 trillion house-help industry.
Bengaluru: Urban Company Ltd is betting that its micro-market densification strategy can help it grow at twice the rate of the broader home-services market, as it seeks to deepen its presence in existing neighbourhoods and capture a larger share of India's ₹5 trillion house-help industry.
In its first annual report since going public last September, the company said online penetration of home services remains below 1%, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead as urbanization deepens.
In its first annual report since going public last September, the company said online penetration of home services remains below 1%, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead as urbanization deepens.
A micro-market is a neighbourhood-sized service area where Urban Company matches customers with service professionals. Rather than treating an entire city as one market, the company divides cities into hundreds of smaller clusters and tracks demand and supply at that level.
The company said the densification strategy is built around increasing the concentration of both customers and service professionals within these small, neighbourhood-level clusters. "As demand scales, we shrink individual micro-market coverage, creating a flywheel of faster fulfilment, lower prices and higher earnings for service professionals," it said in its FY26 annual report.
Micro-market focus
As of 31 March 2026, Urban Company said it operated across about 12,000 micro-markets spanning major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore and Surat.
At 12:51 pm on Monday, shares of Urban Company traded 3.5% lower at ₹120.90 apiece on the BSE.
As demand rises within a micro-market, Urban Company can assign service professionals to smaller territories closer to where they live and work, reducing travel time between jobs and allowing them to complete more bookings each day. According to the company, this improves partner utilisation and earnings while enabling faster service delivery, lower prices for customers and reduced customer acquisition costs.
The densification strategy is also central to InstaHelp, the company's on-demand household-help business, which has emerged as one of its key growth priorities. Describing InstaHelp as "an innovative on-demand home-help assistance offering designed to address the broader market for home-help services," Urban Company said the business scaled rapidly during FY26. "From near-zero at the start of FY26, we exited Q4 at 2.7 million orders and INR 40.1 crore of NTV (net transaction value), with March alone crossing 1.1 million orders," it said.
India's home services industry is growing at a CAGR of 10-11%, driven by rising urbanization, improving incomes, and busy lifestyles, according to consulting firm Redseer.
Urban Company said that profitability in the business will take time. "The Q4 FY26 adjusted Ebitda loss at INR 119.3 crore and FY26 adjusted Ebitda loss at INR 234.8 crore reflected two-sided subsidies to densify the network, supply onboarding, and marketing for new trials," it said. Urban Company added that losses will remain elevated in the near term as it continues investing in scale, while targeting consolidated adjusted Ebitda breakeven by Q3 FY28 and ₹1,000 crore in adjusted Ebitda by FY31.
Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, is a measure of a company’s operating performance. Adjusted Ebitda further excludes one-off or non-recurring items to present a clearer view of profitability.
Competitive pressure
Urban Company's push to deepen density comes as competition intensifies in the on-demand home-services market. Bengaluru-based Snabbit raised $56 million in a Series D round in April, taking its total funding to about $112 million. Meanwhile, Mumbai-based Pronto raised an additional $20 million in May as an extension of its Series B round, taking the total round size to $45 million and valuing the company at about $200 million. Both startups have outlined plans to deepen their presence in existing markets and expand service offerings, intensifying competition for customers and service professionals.
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, in a 10 May report, wrote, "Competitive intensity too is unlikely to subside in the near term as unlisted peers have recently raised fresh funds. This means continued investment in the segment is more a necessity than a choice for UC (Urban Company)." The brokerage added that "InstaHelp shall report elevated burn over the next few quarters with more densification and broader micro-market coverage."
The business spans three key segments. Its core consumer-services business includes beauty, cleaning, appliance repair and other home services delivered through its marketplace. The company is also scaling InstaHelp and Native, its products business that sells water purifiers and smart locks.
Revenue from operations rose 35.9% year-on-year to ₹1,555.5 crore in FY26. The core India consumer-services business remained the largest contributor, generating revenue of ₹1,086.6 crore, up 23.3% from a year earlier. Native emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with revenue surging 130.1% to ₹266.9 crore. Revenue from international markets, excluding Saudi Arabia, rose 75% to ₹184.6 crore, while InstaHelp contributed ₹17.4 crore in its first full year of operations.
The expansion into newer businesses pushed up costs, with employee benefits expenses rising 30.4% to ₹456.5 crore and other expenses jumping 60.7% to ₹983.9 crore in FY26. The increase was driven by higher spending on InstaHelp, including advertising, service-professional incentives and outsourced support teams. Incentives paid to service professionals nearly tripled to ₹205.8 crore during the year.
Urban Company reported a consolidated loss before tax of ₹174.6 crore in FY26, compared with a profit of ₹28.6 crore in FY25, primarily due to investments in InstaHelp and higher losses in its Saudi Arabia joint venture. InstaHelp alone posted an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹234.8 crore during the year.