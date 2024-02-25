Companies
Urban Company is eyeing profits and an IPO. But gigsters are angry
Varsha Bansal 13 min read 25 Feb 2024, 04:48 PM IST
- The workers are furious because Urban Company’s ‘auto acceptance’ feature gives them no say in the jobs assigned to them or their timings. Women workers feel the move has taken away the autonomy and flexibility of their work, which were the primary reasons for joining the company in the first place.
Bengaluru: With three children to raise and a household to run, the Lucknow-based beautician had her hands full. So, when she joined home services platform Urban Company three years ago, she was clear about exactly what kind of bookings she would accept. When the app buzzed with an incoming salon job, her mind would quickly run through a checklist: Is it at a time when I don’t have caregiving responsibilities? Is the distance under 7km? Is the value of the service at least ₹2,000? Do I have the products required? If the booking checked these four boxes, she’d accept it. Else, she would ignore it.
