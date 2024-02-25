Urban Company is eyeing profits and an IPO. But gigsters are angry

“Workers are starting to realize that they’re not receiving the kind of flexibility they had hoped for, which is probably why they are no longer taking jobs that will require them to get in an autorickshaw and travel for 45 minutes," said Sabina Dewan, founder and executive director of labour research organization JustJobs Network. “So, the platform…says they will remove their right to refusal. But what they should do is create incentives so that workers are attracted to the platform. And if they are spread out well geographically, then they will not need to institute such a rule."