The great Indian shuttle experiment is stuck in traffic
Sakshi Sadashiv 11 min read 12 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Shuttle rides cost a bit more, but they provide comfortable trips, saving commuters the hassle of driving and finding parking spots. Moreover, they lower the burden on public transport. And yet, such services keep shutting down. Why is that?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Rahul Desai, 31, didn’t mind the distance—until he really started feeling it. The finance executive had moved to Ulwe, a fast-growing residential pocket in Navi Mumbai, two years ago, making what felt like a rational trade: space for time. After years of living in a one-bedroom matchbox in south Mumbai, the idea of a larger, sunlit home with a balcony was too tempting to pass up. But going to work and back would mean travelling 90 km every day.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story