Adani may see wider impact from US setback
Summary
- The US Department of Justice said Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and six executives of CDPQ and Azure Power bribed Indian officials to the tune of ₹2,029 crore to secure favourable green power supply agreements.
Mumbai: The Adani Group denied bribery charges and vowed to explore legal options after a damaging indictment in the US, but the move failed to stop a run in its shares, posing the biggest test yet for the conglomerate which had rebuilt investor faith after the Hindenburg episode.