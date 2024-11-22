Adani may see wider impact from US setback

"When a court of law in the US has stated that the Adanis have been bribing government officials, institutional investors, especially those coming from Western countries, will be hesitant to invest in Adani companies for the time being," said Sharmila Gopinath, an independent corporate governance consultant. “The Adani Group will have to do much more than pointing fingers and calling it an attack against India to overcome the reputational damage this time," she said.