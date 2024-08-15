US battery rush spurs $1.4 billion sodium-ion factory in North Carolina
SummaryA startup is aiming to produce a cheaper, safer type of battery and boost the domestic supply chain.
A startup developing a high-tech battery that is seen as a potential game-changer in the booming industry plans to invest $1.4 billion to build its first big plant in North Carolina, according to people familiar with the matter.
