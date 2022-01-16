U.S. businesses sour on Saudi Arabia in blow to Crown Prince’s growth plans

After Mr. Salehiya, already facing the consequences of the court ruling, spoke with a Wall Street Journal reporter in 2018, police raided his home in the middle of the night, bound his hands and feet and covered his head with a bag. They stuffed him into an SUV and drove him to a small cell where he remained for 18 days with the air conditioner running full blast and two spotlights keeping him awake. Interrogators asked about his business, the lawsuits and his meeting with a foreign journalist.