Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips are suddenly appearing on the market in unusually large numbers after the US tightened restrictions on Chinese companies accessing the hardware through overseas data centres. The move has disrupted plans for some chip buyers and data centre operators, leaving thousands of Nvidia GPUs, including its powerful B300 processors, looking for new customers.
The development highlights how Washington’s efforts to restrict China's access to advanced AI technology are beginning to reshape the global semiconductor market.
It also raises a question: who will step in to buy the computing capacity that was originally intended for Chinese customers?
Quick answers to key questions
A US Commerce Department rule requires licences for certain overseas data centres that provide substantial computing capacity to Chinese customers. It targets both remote access to advanced chips and arrangements that could move the hardware across borders.
Some data centres bought the GPUs to rent computing capacity to Chinese companies. After the new US restrictions, operators and sellers began looking for other customers for that hardware and capacity.
Data centre operators are seeking alternative customers, including US buyers, while companies elsewhere may use the available capacity to expand their AI infrastructure. The articles do not identify confirmed buyers for the surplus.
Yes. Liquid Compute’s index showed the hourly rental price falling from $7.72 in late October to $7.19 on Tuesday, a decline of about 7%.
They may redirect computing capacity intended for Chinese customers to buyers elsewhere and put pressure on rental prices. Chinese AI developers that rely on overseas computing power could also face reduced access and longer development cycles.
According to a CNBC report, chip sellers have been approaching potential buyers in unusually high numbers since the US announced new restrictions on November 16.
Jack Duhamel, president of AI infrastructure marketplace GPU Mart, told CNBC that the increase in listings was directly linked to the new rules. One company seeking to sell Nvidia chips had specifically cited the restrictions as the reason for putting its hardware on the market.
The sales reportedly include discussions involving thousands of B300 GPUs, among Nvidia's most advanced AI processors.
The chips were apparently purchased for data centres that planned to rent computing capacity to Chinese companies.
The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced an interim final rule to prevent Chinese companies from accessing advanced American chips indirectly through overseas data centres.
The restrictions, which took effect on November 19, target arrangements that allow Chinese customers to use powerful AI processors remotely, even when the hardware is physically located outside China.
Data centres in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil that provide substantial computing capacity to Chinese customers must obtain US licences to purchase advanced American chips. They have 90 days to comply.
The restrictions are intended to prevent Chinese companies from accessing restricted technology through third countries, whether by moving chips across borders or renting computing power remotely.
The immediate challenge for chip sellers is finding new customers for hardware that was meant to serve Chinese demand.
Data centre operators across the Asia-Pacific region are among those facing the problem. According to The Next Web, Liquid Compute chief executive Ronit Jain said operators that previously served Chinese customers were left with surplus capacity and were looking to redirect it towards US buyers.
However, finding alternative customers could come with a price adjustment.
Liquid Compute's index showed that the hourly rental price of an Nvidia B300 GPU fell from $7.72 in late October to $7.19 on Tuesday, a decline of about 7%.
For companies looking to expand their AI infrastructure, this could create an opportunity to secure access to high-end processors at lower prices.
For data centre operators, however, replacing Chinese customers may prove challenging if demand elsewhere does not absorb the available capacity.
The developments come as Nvidia faces growing scrutiny in Washington over the possibility of Chinese companies accessing its technology.
During the company's November 17 earnings call, then-interim chief executive Colette Kress said Nvidia was still assessing the latest restrictions. She added that the company's performance was expected to remain strong, with demand for its processors continuing to exceed available supply.
Nvidia has also stopped shipping licensed Hopper data centre chips to China, Kress said during the call.
The latest restrictions could therefore create a complicated situation for the global AI industry. While some data centre operators are scrambling to find buyers for their existing Nvidia hardware, companies elsewhere continue to compete for access to the computing power needed to develop and run AI systems.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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