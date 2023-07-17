U.S. Companies Score Partial Reprieve From Global Minimum Tax Deal

Under the UTPR, a foreign country can look at a company’s tax rate in every country and, if that isn’t 15%, charge more in taxes. For example, France could see that a U.S. tech company is paying a 10% rate to the U.S. and require it to pay more to France. Monday’s guidance delays that rule until 2026 in countries where the tax rate is at least 20%. The U.S. corporate tax rate is 21%; the delay gives Congress time to address this with other expiring tax provisions in 2025.