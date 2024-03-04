U.S. Defeat in Micron Trade-Secrets Case Reveals Struggle Countering Beijing

Micron’s shifting posture since the Justice Department brought the case in 2018 illustrates the point. The company had urged U.S. authorities to pursue the criminal case and limit access to U.S. technology for Jinhua, and it filed its own civil lawsuit. In 2022, it lobbied for sweeping Commerce Department restrictions on exporting advanced chips to China, and the blocking of exports to another Chinese rival, Yangtze Memory Technologies, according to people familiar with the matter. It spent more on lobbying in the past two years than any prior period, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks political spending.