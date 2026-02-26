NEW DELHI: With a new duty slapped on solar module exports to the US, Africa may become an alternative destination for India-made solar power equipment, a government official said.
From US dependency to African opportunity: India's solar industry has new export option post-duty blow.
SummaryA new countervailing duty by the US on Indian solar modules are reshaping trade patterns. India's renewable energy ministry sees Africa as a strong alternative for both module exports and for developers setting up projects.
