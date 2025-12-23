Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and a former employee representing the US government are jointly approaching a US Court seeking review of a lower court order that mandates investigations into claims of non-payment of visa fees and related taxes to the US government.
US government, Cognizant eye early resolution to visa misuse case
SummaryThe genesis of the case goes back to 2023 when Franchitti, representing the US government, said Cognizant had knowingly concealed, misused, and brought employees to the US on other visas, thereby paying lower dues to the government.
