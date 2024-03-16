US is investigating Meta for role in drug sales
Andrea Fuller , Salvador Rodriguez , khadeeja.safdar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Mar 2024, 05:29 PM IST
SummaryFederal prosecutors are looking into whether platforms including Facebook facilitate and profit from the illicit sale of drugs.
Federal authorities are investigating Meta Platforms for its role in the illicit sale of drugs, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.
