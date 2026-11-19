* Largest US bank, executive accused Chirayu Rana of encouraging perjury

* Judge says case should be pursued in court, not the media

* Rana said former colleague coerced him into sex; she countersued for defamation

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase failed on Wednesday to win the dismissal of a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit by former investment banker Chirayu Rana after accusing him of persuading his sister and a friend to lie for him.

Advertisement

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also exhorted Rana, JPMorgan and co-defendant Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, to press their claims and defenses through the court process, lamenting how the case "has been fought in part as a public relations battle."

JPMorgan spokesperson Brian Marchiony declined to comment. Lawyers for Hajdini and Rana did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In court papers, Rana accused Hajdini in graphic terms of sexual harassment, including by allegedly coercing him into sex and demanding submissiveness to advance his career. He also accused JPMorgan of destroying his career by tolerating sexual coercion and racism, such as by doing nothing when colleagues called him "brown boy." Rana is of Nepalese descent.

JPMorgan and Hajdini have denied Rana's claims, and Hajdini countersued him for defamation.

Advertisement

In seeking a dismissal, the largest US bank accused Rana of pressing his sister Chandani Rana and friend Allan Flott to lie about seeing some of Hajdini's alleged misconduct, including when she allegedly said "I own" Chirayu Rana. Chandani Rana later recanted her testimony.

Kaplan, a federal judge for 32 years and known for his no-nonsense handling of cases, said that "once the PR appeal of media attention is put to one side," he had no way to know whether Chandani Rana's original testimony or recantation was truthful.

He said such questions "normally are better put to juries than being made into subjects for time consuming and distracting mini-trials before judges on sanctions motions." Kaplan said the parties should focus on preparing for trial, or convincing him of their cases' merits.

Advertisement

The judge also said the case reminded him of the 1957 Oscar-nominated movie "Witness for the Prosecution," where a barrister played by Charles Laughton cross-examines a murder suspect's wife played by Marlene Dietrich: "The question is, Frau Helm, were you lying then, are you lying now, or are you not in fact a chronic and habitual LIAR?" ["Liar" is shouted.]

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)