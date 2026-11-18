Bengaluru: US Polo Assn is targeting a global business of $4 billion over the next five to eight years, with India expected to remain a key growth engine as the American apparel brand looks to strengthen its engagement with younger consumers.
J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, said the business has grown from $1.2 billion when he took charge in 2017 to nearly $3 billion at present, and that India has been among the important contributors to that growth. “We believe the brand will reach $4 billion in the next five to eight years, a target that is very achievable, with India expected to be a major growth driver,” Prince told Mint.