Bengaluru: US Polo Assn is targeting a global business of $4 billion over the next five to eight years, with India expected to remain a key growth engine as the American apparel brand looks to strengthen its engagement with younger consumers.
Bengaluru: US Polo Assn is targeting a global business of $4 billion over the next five to eight years, with India expected to remain a key growth engine as the American apparel brand looks to strengthen its engagement with younger consumers.
J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, said the business has grown from $1.2 billion when he took charge in 2017 to nearly $3 billion at present, and that India has been among the important contributors to that growth. “We believe the brand will reach $4 billion in the next five to eight years, a target that is very achievable, with India expected to be a major growth driver,” Prince told Mint.
J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, said the business has grown from $1.2 billion when he took charge in 2017 to nearly $3 billion at present, and that India has been among the important contributors to that growth. “We believe the brand will reach $4 billion in the next five to eight years, a target that is very achievable, with India expected to be a major growth driver,” Prince told Mint.
The brand’s consumer sales in India are expected to reach around ₹4,000 crore this year, according to Kulin Lalbhai, vice-chairman of Arvind Limited. Growth has accelerated sharply. While it took eight to ten years to hit its first ₹1,000 crore, the business has since added about ₹1,000 crore every three years, he said.
In India, Arvind Fashions Ltd has operated the brand since 2009 under a license arrangement with USPA Global, which manages the brand globally on behalf of the United States Polo Association. Arvind Fashions was carved out as a separately listed company in 2018 after parent Arvind Limited demerged its branded apparel business. Its portfolio also includes Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine.
India’s apparel retail market is expected to grow to nearly $193 billion by FY30 from $112 billion in FY25, according to a January 2026 report by CareEdge Ratings.
Omnichannel bet
Even as online sales account for a growing share of its business in India, the brand is looking to deepen its physical footprint. US Polo Assn now has about 500 stores in the country and is adding 60-70 outlets annually, Lalbhai said. He expects the store count to double to 1,000 stores “in the not-too-distant future”.
The model links stores and online channels by using physical outlets as fulfilment centres for ecommerce and quick-commerce deliveries. Together, brick-and-mortar retail and digital channels could account for 70-80% of the business over time, according to Lalbhai, with the remainder coming from multi-brand outlets and department stores.
The emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales is driven by the company’s ability to collect and analyse customer data, Lalbhai said. “All our inventory is owned by us, so every time a consumer makes a purchase, we know exactly what they have bought. That data feeds into our data lake, where we analyse it and use the insights to plan what needs to be made three to four months ahead,” he added.
Digital commerce already accounts for close to 30% of the brand’s consumer sales in India, compared with 25% globally, Prince said. He also cited its global network of 1,200 stores as a competitive advantage, pointing to the heavy capital required to replicate such a footprint.
“I see our 1,200-store network as a strategic advantage. For anyone looking to compete with us on a global scale, replicating that footprint would require capital investment running into hundreds of millions of dollars,” Prince said.
Diversification & localisation
Diversification beyond menswear is another growth lever. While menswear remains the largest category, women’s wear, kidswear, footwear and innerwear together contribute nearly a quarter of India sales, and the denim business has grown fivefold in a decade, Lalbhai said.
Prince, who previously held senior leadership positions at Nike, Converse and Cole Haan, said attracting younger consumers is a central part of the company’s global strategy. About $2 billion of the brand’s growth over the past several years has come from younger generations of consumers and sports fans, he added.
He said the shift in younger consumers’ preferences presented an opportunity for the brand. “They care about authenticity, philanthropy, sustainability, and giving back to the community.”
Linking the brand’s appeal among younger consumers to its emphasis on authenticity, he said, “In a world of micro-trends, there is an equal attraction to brands that stand for authenticity and quality. US Polo Assn has never tried to imitate fast fashion,” he said. In India, the brand competes for wallet share against international labels, domestic apparel majors such as Jockey and Raymond, and venture-backed direct-to-consumer brands including Blissclub.
Underpinning this growth is a localised supply chain that shields the business from US tariffs and other global trade headwinds. More than 85% of its sourcing is domestic, with the rest coming from other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh , Lalbhai said, adding that the India business has no direct exposure to the tariff-related disruption.
“From day one, our approach has been ‘India for India’. The products are designed with the Indian consumer in mind, and we have a fully localised supply chain that allows us to offer them at attractive price points,” Lalbhai said. Prince added that recent US tariffs have had “little to no impact” on the brand globally, with its international supply chain helping limit the impact.