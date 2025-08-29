US tariffs on India skirt around its biggest buyer of Russian Oil

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with a net worth of around $100 billion, has often portrayed the fortunes of his Reliance Industries conglomerate as intertwined with India’s rise. One of the company’s principles is: “What is good for India is good for Reliance."
Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with a net worth of around $100 billion, has often portrayed the fortunes of his Reliance Industries conglomerate as intertwined with India’s rise. One of the company’s principles is: “What is good for India is good for Reliance."
But what’s bad for India won’t necessarily be bad for Reliance.
But what’s bad for India won’t necessarily be bad for Reliance.
India’s small-scale manufacturers stand to lose tens of billions of dollars in imports to the U.S. after the Trump administration slapped a 50% tariff on the country. The move was largely a punishment for purchasing massive amounts of discounted Russian oil after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, which the U.S. says is helping Russia to fund its war.
But while the new U.S. tariffs apply to about two-thirds of India’s roughly $90 billion in exports to the U.S., energy products—which dominate Reliance’s exports—are exempted from the waves of tariffs Trump unleashed this year.
In any case, Reliance exports more to Europe than to the U.S., according to analysts.
On Friday, in his closely watched annual overview of Reliance’s many businesses, which include the world’s largest refinery complex, but also span telecom, retail and entertainment, Ambani struck an upbeat note and presented a picture of growth resting significantly on India’s growing consumer base.
The Reliance chairman also showcased Reliance’s ties to prominent U.S. firms, featuring video appearances by U.S. CEOs, including Google’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Disney’s Bob Iger. Google and Meta have invested billions of dollars into Jio, the company’s telecom arm, while Disney and Reliance have an entertainment tie-up.
With reforms and a focus on technology, India can grow at 10% a year, he said. India on Friday said that in the April-June quarter, its economy grew 7.8% from a year earlier, with the help of government spending.
In what appeared to be a subtle reference to the pressure India is facing from the U.S., Ambani hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and focus on self-reliance.
“[T]here is no substitute for economic strength. This lesson is reinforced by recent geopolitical developments," said Ambani. “India must gain greater economic strength─ and do so with a sense of urgency."
India’s Russian crude imports went from almost nothing before Russia’s invasion to nearly 40% of its overall crude imports as of 2025, according to energy data firm Kpler. Reliance’s refinery complex at Jamnagar in western India alone imports close to 1.2 million barrels of crude a day.
Since 2022, Russian imports have averaged about a third of crude imported by the refinery, according to Kpler. In 2025, however, almost half of that the refinery’s crude was sourced from Russia.
The Biden administration appeared to accept India’s stance that a developing economy needs to buy the cheapest oil it can find. But the purchases became a hot-button issue in recent weeks.
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said this week that India can get a reprieve if it moves away from Russian oil.
“It’s real easy. India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed the war machine," he said.
India hasn’t signaled that it plans to do so, and in recent weeks its foreign minister hailed Russia as one of India’s steadiest partners.
“The situation is more about balance than simply barrels," said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining, at Kpler. India, he said, has always seen its energy security as tied to its diplomatic relationships.
Still, given the lag between when oil contracts are fixed and shipments arrive, it will be weeks before any impacts become visible, he added.
Reliance has said it already relies on diversified sources of crude petroleum for its refinery business. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kpler’s estimates indicate buying Russian oil likely saved India several billion dollars in energy imports a year. Those savings now stand to be wiped out from the loss of U.S. imports, which trade experts say could drop by tens of billions of dollars.
Ambani, a quiet but skillful networker, seemed on the path to forging a good relationship with Trump.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, attended a wedding event for Ambani’s youngest son in Jamnagar last year, and Ambani attended Trump’s inauguration.
The two met again in May at a state dinner hosted for Trump by Qatar in May.
A Reliance real estate unit has also shelled out $10 million as a “development fee" to the Trump Organization to license the Trump name in Mumbai. The company hasn’t announced any details about the project.
In recent days, though, Trump administration officials have been more pointed in their criticism of Russian oil purchases. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week on CNBC that “India’s richest families" are benefiting from India’s purchases of cheap Russian oil. It was a barely veiled reference to Ambani.