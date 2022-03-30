Used car prices take off even as covid hits new purchases

The trend is especially visible for those at the bottom of the pyramid, or those upgrading from a two-wheeler. “The top-selling models on OLX Auto are popular hatchbacks, such as Swift, Alto and i10. But, SUVs like XUV500, Innova and Scorpio are also becoming popular. Growth is driven by first-time buyers, accounting for 40% of consumers. Financing options will further drive adoption," Amit Kumar, chief executive, Olx Auto, said, adding that the average selling price of used cars was up by 17% year-on-year on its platform from ₹3.99 lakh in January 2021 to ₹4.84 lakh this January.