USFDA concludes inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's unit XI

With the action prescribed by US FDA, Aurobindo Pharma in October said it will recall products from the US market. USFDA said AuroMedics Pharma LLC, a unit of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, is recalling 88,080 vials of Tranexamic acid injection used to control or prevent excessive or heavy bleeding during various conditions like dental procedures in patients, reported CNBC TV18 on 27 October.