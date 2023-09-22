Uttarakhand: Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹1,000 crore in developing resorts; ‘Biggest opportunity’ says Anand Mahindra1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Mahindra Holidays to invest ₹1,000 crore in developing resorts in Uttarakhand, targeting religious, wildlife, ski and adventure tourism.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL) inked an MOU with the Government of Uttarakhand (UK) ,on September 14, for an investment of ₹1,000 crore to develop 4-5 large marquee resorts in Uttarakhand over the next few years, reported businessline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message