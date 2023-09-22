Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL) inked an MOU with the Government of Uttarakhand (UK) ,on September 14, for an investment of ₹1,000 crore to develop 4-5 large marquee resorts in Uttarakhand over the next few years, reported businessline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks the largest investment by MHRIL in any Indian state which aligns with their Mahindra Group's plans to increase their resort keys from 5,000 to 10,000 by 2030.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X to reveal this venture, the post reads "Home is where the heart is. We think one of the biggest hospitality opportunities in the world is in India, with booming domestic tourism."

"We see huge opportunity in Uttarakhand and our planned investment reflects.. our confidence in the state's potential," said Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Kavinder Singh. He added," our commitment to contributing to.. economic growth while at the same time creating memorable vacation experiences for our growing base of members."

The new resorts that will be located in Uttarakhand target religious tourism in Haridwar and Char Dhams, wildlife exploration in Rajaji and Corbett National Parks, ski tourism in Auli and adventure tourism in Rishikesh. With this investment, MHRIL aims to double its presence in Uttarakhand, adding to its existing resorts in Jim Corbett, Mussoorie, Kanatal and Binsar. Target consumers include people of different age groups from across the country.