V. Satish Kumar takes additional charge as IOCL chairman

  • Kumar has been director (marketing) since October 2021. A company statement noted that he also held additional charge of director (finance) for a year from October 2022, a period characterized by geopolitical tensions due to the Ukraine war.

Rituraj Baruah
Published1 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya has completed his tenure as the chairman of the state-run oil company.

New Delhi: V. Satish Kumar, director (marketing) of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), on Sunday took additional charge as chairman, after Shrikant Madhav Vaidya completed his tenure as chairman of the state-run oil company.

Kumar has been director (marketing) since October 2021. A company statement noted that he also held additional charge of director (finance) for a year from October 2022, a period characterized by geopolitical tensions due to the Ukraine war.

With a career spanning 35 years, Kumar has served in various regions across the country and held key positions. He has also gained extensive experience in engaging with multinational oil companies, serving as non-executive chairman of Indian Oil Petronas Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between IndianOil and Petronas (Malaysia), and as non-executive chairman of Indian Oil Mauritius Ltd, a subsidiary of IndianOil.

Also Read: Why did stock exchanges fine Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum for the fifth successive quarter?

A statement said the marketing division under his leadership has registered the best “physical performance” year-after-year over the last three years. "In his tenure, IndianOil embarked upon large scale modernization of its retail outlets with new retail visual identity and setting up of new bottling plants, terminals and large retail outlets with wayside amenities on highways," it said.

During this period, IndianOil emerged as leader in sales of high octane and energy efficient fuels, green combo lubricants, composite LPG cylinders and 25 Kg bitumen packs in the market for making products affordable and customer conveniences.

He has led marketing division in making aggressive forays and taken leadership positions in marketing alternate and clean energy solutions like e-mobility, biofuel blends.

Also Read: IOC, HPCL, BPCL consortium in talks with Equinor to secure LPG contract

A mechanical engineer, Kumar is also has a postgraduate degree in management from the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Prior to his appointment as director (marketing), he has held the position of state head for the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As state head, he played a pivotal role in implementing key business initiatives such as the direct benefit transfer for LPG consumers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the statement said

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesV. Satish Kumar takes additional charge as IOCL chairman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue