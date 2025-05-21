Is the ‘Vadilal’ brand worth ₹1,000 cr? Its minority shareholders don’t think so.
SummaryVadilal’s shareholders rejoiced when the ice cream maker’s feuding promoters buried the hatchet in March and announced a group restructuring. But their joy seems to be melting as they get into the details.
Mumbai: Several minority shareholders of Vadilal Industries Ltd have opposed the ice cream maker’s plan to buy the eponymous trademark from a promoter entity for about ₹1,000 crore, hobbling the group’s restructuring just as it emerges from a longdrawn family dispute.