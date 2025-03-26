Companies
Vahdam Teas raises ₹25 crore from Sidbi Venture to boost global expansion
SummaryVahdam Teas, which primarily generates revenue internationally, is prioritizing product development over café expansion, competing in a growing global tea market.
Tea procurer and café owner Vahdam Teas Pvt Ltd has raised ₹25 crore ($3 million) from Sidbi Venture Capital Ltd to shore up its cash reserves and boost global expansion.
