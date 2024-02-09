Valentine's Week Sale: Pacts with Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy supercharge gifting biz, says Archies' Varun Moolchandani
Gone are the days of scrambling for last-minute gifts on February 14. This Valentine's Week, love is being delivered at lightning speed thanks to the rise of quick commerce. Archies, the iconic gifting brand, witnessed a phenomenal 28% growth in January alone.
Valentine's Week Sale: Love is in the air, and so are gifts! This year, however, there's more than just chocolates and roses to look forward to. Archies, the iconic gifting brand, has tied up with platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. The partnerships are helping the social expression industry leader to make love letters, cuddly toys, and even balloons available at your doorstep in minutes. And the results are already visible. The company witnessed a phenomenal 28% growth in January alone. In an exclusive interview with Livemint, Archies' Executive Director Varun Moolchandani sheds light on the company's future expansion plans, reveals shifts in customer preferences, and shares his thoughts on what makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift.